Sheriff’s office mourns loss of deputy from COVID-19

“He’s always been a guy you can rely on,” Franklin said. “He’s always been really personable, his officers really seemed to love him. He was one of those lieutenants that you knew if anything were to ever happen, you could rely on him … He had a way about him that he’d talk to you like he knew you your whole life even though he just met you five minutes ago.”

The flag at Triple Community Fire Department was lowered to half-staff to honor Mac.

“Mac was a great person,” Franklin said. “He loved his family, he loved his kids, he loved his wife. You could tell that from any time he talked to you more than two seconds, he was loved all the way around. He loved everything about his job, he loved everything about his family. He loved spending time. He made sure he made time for his job, he made sure he made time for his family.”

Whisenant said his office believes Mac died in the line of duty.

“Obviously all of our officers are out on the front lines,” Whisenant said. “They’re constantly dealing with people we know that have come into contact with people that’s positive for COVID, yet this officer continued to do his duty, as well as that shift, and all of the law enforcement officers at the sheriff’s office. We think that it is a line of duty death, and we plan to pursue that.”