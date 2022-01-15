Sheriff’s office partners with store owner to alleviate crime

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office announced a new community partnership Friday that aims to alleviate crime.

The sheriff’s office has partnered with the owner and operator of Oak Hill Grocery on N.C. 181 to post a no trespassing and no loitering order on the property, according to a release from BCSO.

Any person who refuses to comply with the order will be charged with second-degree trespassing, the release said.

The owner of the store also has authorized any vehicles in violation of the order to be towed from the property at the owner’s expense.

“This ongoing partnership is a continuing effort to alleviate criminal activities for our Burke County residents,” the release from the sheriff’s office said. “To date, the sheriff’s office has partnered with over a dozen home and business owners throughout the county to bring resolution to problem areas.”