Sheriff’s office recognizes probation officers with certificates

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office recognized 24 local probation and parole officers Thursday morning for their collaboration with deputies over the last several years.

Sheriff Steve Whisenant presented the officers with the certificates, which thanked them for their efforts.

“Over the past several years, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and the NC Department of Public Safety-Division of Community Corrections have created a special collaborative relationship in partnering our agencies’ duties,” the certificate read. “Our teamwork has, and continues to make, our county a better place to live, work, and enjoy our families.”

Whisenant said the certificates came after BCSO Criminal Investigations Division Lt. Rodney Norman wrote a letter to the sheriff earlier this month commending the efforts of probation and parole officers.

“It is sometimes difficult to build trust and bonds between fellow agencies, for many different reasons,” Norman wrote in the letter. “However, building the great working relationship we have with our local probation office hasn’t been difficult. Over the last several years and several group meetings, we identified areas which could be improved to better serve each agency.”

That bonding, Norman said in the letter, has helped the agencies work in synergy.

“There aren’t many days that go by where our officers don’t work together in some form or fashion,” Norman said. “Whether it’s a search warrant, an arrest warrant, or a routine probation search, we all come together and enjoy the time we spend simply doing our jobs. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is stronger and more efficient, due to the assistance and friendships we have made with local probation officers.”

Collaboration like the sheriff’s office has with probation and parole is vital, Whisenant told The News Herald.

“We have partnerships with all the law enforcement agencies in the county, but we’ve dug deeper than that and we’ve started working with probation really intensely for the last couple years,” Whisenant said. “We can help them get their … duties done, and they can help us. Working collaboratively has really made an important impact in the county.”

Kevin Miller, the judicial district manager for NCDPS, said he’s thankful for the efforts his office and the sheriff’s office put into cultivating their relationship over the last few years.

“The relationships are very, very important for us and the sheriff’s department, but most of all for the citizens of the community,” Miller said. “The sheriff’s department deals with a lot of the same citizens in the community that probation does, so the collaboration is just vitally important because we’re all trying to seek the same goal: public safety and well-being for the citizens in the community.”

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

