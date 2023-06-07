HICKORY -- Burke County sheriff's deputies arrested a man after they said he was too close to an elementary school property.

Dominique Jean Shillito, 34, of Hickory, was charged with felony sex offender unlawfully on premises Monday, according to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff's Office.

The charges came after deputies received complaints about Shillito living or being unlawfully close to Ray Childers Elementary School, the release said.

Deputies conducted a knock-and-talk with homeowners at 1130 Cape Hickory Road, which is in the Hickory area of Burke County, on Monday, and ended up finding Shillito hiding in an outbuilding on the property, the release said.

The property is directly across the street from Ray Childers Elementary School, according to property records.

Shillito is on the sex offender registry for convictions from Oklahoma for two counts of second-degree rape and forcible sodomy, according to records from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. He was 21 when the crime was committed, and the victim in the case was 14.

Shillito was issued a $20,000 secured bond and had his first court appearance Tuesday, court records show. He already has posted bond. Attorney Michelle Lippert was assigned as his court appointed counsel.

His next court date is set for June 26, according to court records.