Sheriff: Stabbing leaves two men injured, suspect is juvenile

A juvenile has been tapped as a suspect after two young men were injured in a stabbing earlier this week.

Officers with the Morganton Department of Public Safety were dispatched to UNC Health Blue Ridge after a 19-year-old and 20-year-old turned up at the hospital with stab wounds, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Further investigation led detectives to find out the two men had been stabbed at 334 Walker Road, which is in the sheriff’s office jurisdiction, after an altercation with two females, according to the release.

The suspect in the case is a juvenile, the release said, and North Carolina Juvenile Justice has been contacted.

One of the victims had to be flown to a medical center. They were stable, the sheriff’s office release said. The other victim’s condition was not stated in the release.

BCSO and NCJJ are continuing their investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.