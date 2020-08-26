Sheriff warns of woman posing as police officer

RUTHERFORD COLLEGE — Authorities are warning of a woman posing as a police officer and asking suspicious questions.
Deputies responded Tuesday to a call that a woman knocked on a person’s door, identified herself as a police officer and asked suspicious questions about who lived in the home and when they would be gone, according to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim shut the door and the woman left in a green Subaru with tinted windows, the release said.
Anyone who has experienced a similar encounter with a person fitting this description is asked to call BCSO at 828-438-5500.
Citizens are reminded that they should not allow strangers into their homes without a legitimate reason.
“Feel free to speak with anyone you do not know through the door without opening it,” the release said. “Ask for an ID to be shown through the glass in a door or window. Call the company they represent to verify they are who they say they are. If you have any reservations about opening the door, do not open it. Feel free to call law enforcement and report any suspicious person.”
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.