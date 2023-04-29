A woman was charged after investigators said she threw a bag of drugs out of a car window during a chase earlier this month.

Destiny Nicole Miller, 35, of Morganton, was charged with felony flee to elude arrest, trafficking methamphetamine and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, along with misdemeanor charges of driving while license revoked, speeding and reckless driving to endanger on April 21, according to a Friday news release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges came after narcotics investigators stopped a black Ford Excursion on Airport Rhodhiss Road, the release said.

They approached the vehicle and could see that Miller was driving, but as they walked up to the driver’s window, the car took off, leading police on a chase around eastern Burke County, the release said.

When the vehicle took a turn onto Bailey Road at speeds up to 80 mph, deputies saw Miller throw a large bag out of the vehicle, the release said. Narcotics detectives were able to recover the bag and found about 250 grams of methamphetamine inside, it said.

That’s a little more than half a pound.

Eventually, Miller’s vehicle became undrivable and came to a rest in a yard at the intersection of Icard School Road and Icard Rhodhiss Road, the release said.

Investigators searched the vehicle and found another 50 grams of methamphetamine inside it, along with a small amount of fentanyl, the release said.

Miller has previous felony convictions of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, attempted larceny over $1,000, possession of stolen goods and larceny after breaking and entering, according to records from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

She also has pending charges in Caldwell County for possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, along with charges of trafficking in methamphetamine and habitual felon, according to records from the North Carolina Judicial Branch.

Her bond was set at $75,000 secured.