Sheriff's office arrests 6 in 1 week for various crimes

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has made multiple arrests in the last several days, including in reference to drug possession, weapons violations and property crimes.

The first arrest came Nov. 12 when deputies were performing “proactive enforcement” to motor vehicle traffic law compliance in eastern Burke County when they encountered that Pang Yee Vue, 32, of Conover, was driving with a suspended license, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies asked Vue if there was anything illegal in the car, and he supplied a clear, plastic bag with a felonious amount of marijuana in it, the release said. Investigators seized more than 7 ounces of marijuana, said Burke County Sheriff Banks Hinceman.

Vue was charged with felony possession of marijuana, and his bond was set at $15,000 secured. His next court date is set for Monday.

Then on Thursday, deputies stopped a Chevrolet Impala driven by Gary Daniel Walker Jr. on U.S. 70 for an infraction. Walker was on active probation and told deputies he had a loaded shotgun in the trunk of his vehicle, according to a separate release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies searched the car and found the shotgun along with two plastic bags with methamphetamine inside them and drug paraphernalia, the release said.

Walker was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance and possession of a schedule II controlled substance, the release said. His bond was set at $10,000 secured, and his next court date is set for Jan. 9.

On Friday, BCSO’s criminal investigations division, community policing division and patrol division partnered with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety’s Special Operations and Probation and Parole Units in an attempt to deter criminal activity and identify repeat offenders in the county, another BCSO release said.

Deputies arrested the following individuals:

Kenneth Lee Potter, 37, of Hickory, was charged with felony breaking and/or entering and felony larceny of a motor vehicle. His bond was set at $25,000 secured and his court date was Monday.

Billy Joe Griffey, 58, of Hickory, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon. His bond was set at $10,000 secured and his court date was Monday.

Robert Eric Hill, 49, of Valdese, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor probation violation. His bond was set at $12,500 and his court date was Monday.

Priscilla Dawn Moody, 38, of Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear. Her bond was set at $2,000 secured and her court date was Monday.

Interviews conducted after the arrests led deputies to recover stolen properties and other cases under investigation in the county were solved after the efforts Friday. Investigations are ongoing, and more charges are expected.

“The cooperation between the North Carolina Department of Public Safety and the Sheriff’s Office and their assistance in operations of this type is an invaluable asset resulting in positive outcomes in the communities we serve,” Hinceman said in the release. “The Burke County Sheriff’s Office values the partnerships with these respective agencies, as well as the interdepartmental cooperation within the divisions of our own office and looks forward to many more productive collaborations in the future.”