Sheriff's office pursuing nuisance action against home on William Parks Lane

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is pursuing a civil nuisance investigation at a fourth Burke County residence in recent months.

This residence at 112 William Parks Lane, Morganton, has been the subject of 34 complaints or calls for service since 2015, a press release from the sheriff’s office said.

In 2021 alone, the number of law enforcement, medical or other criminal interdictions has already reached 21. Illegal activities at the residence range from illegal trash dumping, illegal fires or burning, noise complaints, traffic violations, fugitives arrested, narcotic transactions and four overdoses, the release said.

In addition to other first responders, the illegal activity at this residence has necessitated responses by the sheriff’s office patrol, criminal investigations, and narcotics divisions involving fugitive and other arrests, “knock and talks,” and executions of search warrants, the release said.

Pursuant to a letter from sheriff’s office’s Criminal Investigations Division, the residence’s owner has agreed to work with the sheriff’s office on corrective actions. According to the release, the owner has agreed to allow the sheriff’s office to arrest and prosecute all trespassers on the premises pursuant to state law.