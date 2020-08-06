Shooting that killed man, injured another ruled self defense

CONNELLY SPRINGS — A shooting that left one man dead and another injured has been ruled self defense.
Robert Winston J. Perkins Jr., 45, 6937 Knob Ave., Connelly Springs, was killed in a shooting at the address, according to a previous release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
His brother, Christopher Ronald Perkins, 43, of the same address, was shot and transported to an area trauma center. He has since been released from the hospital, said Sheriff Steve Whisenant in an email.
The men were found after deputies responded to their home for reports of yelling, screaming and gunshots around 12:27 a.m. July 29, according to a previous News Herald article. Robert Perkins was dead at the scene, and Christopher Perkins was transported to a local hospital.
Deputies also discovered that a man involved in the shooting left the scene with a woman, the article said. That man turned himself into Cleveland County sheriff’s deputies. He and the woman with him have been interviewed by Burke County sheriff's detectives, the release said.
Detectives met with the district attorney who ruled the shooting was in self-defense after a review of all the evidence presented, according to a Thursday release from BCSO. No charges will be issued in the case.
