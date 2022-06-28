Shootout leaves 3 dead in Jonas Ridge

JONAS RIDGE — Three people are dead after a Monday afternoon shooting in Jonas Ridge.

Deputies responded to the shooting at 6376 Rhododendron Run in Newland around 5:32 p.m., according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies requested assistance from Avery County Sheriff's Office, EMS and first responders because of the shooting’s proximity to the Avery County line.

When Burke deputies arrived at the scene, they found Avery County sheriff’s deputies, EMS and first responders at the scene where three people had been shot in a domestic dispute, the release said.

Polly Ann Keller, 56, of the home, died at the scene, the release said.

Responders attempted to transport Jeremy Dean Clark, 32, of 7253 Parkway Road, Newland, and Anthony Simon Franklin, 33, of 42 George White Lane, Newland, to the hospital, but they both died during transport, the release said.

Preliminary investigation indicated two people fired shots during the incident, according to the release.

The News Herald has asked Sheriff Steve Whisenant for more information on the case, and it will be published as it is made available. Whisenant did tell the newspaper Monday night there is no continued threat to public safety from this incident.

Burke County detectives are continuing to investigate the situation and plan to present the case to the district attorney’s office once the investigation is complete, the release said.

More information will be released as it becomes available.