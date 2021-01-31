SHP first sergeant retires after 30 years in law enforcement

1st Sgt. C.M. Tedder’s career with the N.C. State Highway Patrol started about 25 years ago as a trooper in Troop F in Iredell County.

That career ended Friday in Burke County when he signed off for the last time around 2 p.m., heading into the golden years.

In between, he’s worked all around the state. From Iredell County, Tedder said he was transferred to Wilkes, Ashe and Buncombe counties as a trooper. He spent a year in Raleigh as a Basic Patrol School staff assistant, then spent a year as an armory staff assistant before he was promoted to sergeant and sent to Troop C, District 4, to cover Vance, Franklin and Warren counties.

After that, he spent another four years as the lead firearms instructor for the patrol before he was promoted to 1st sergeant and assigned back to Troop F, District 1, in Burke County.

“It’s really pretty neat that I started my career in Troop F and finishing my career in Troop F,” he said. “Kind of a unique and wonderful way to finish.”

He came to the patrol after about four years as an officer with the Greensboro Police Department, where he started in 1990.

Out of those 30 some years in law enforcement, there wasn’t one thing that stood out more than others.