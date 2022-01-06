Silver Alert issued for missing Morganton man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Morganton man.
George Winslow Smith, a 5-foot, 9-inch, 81-year-old white man with ear-length, grey hair and brown eyes who weighs about 180 pounds was last seen at 2967 Clark Loop in Morganton, according to information from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.
He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, blue flannel shirt, blue jeans and blue-and-grey tennis shoes, NCDPS said. He could possibly be traveling in an older model white Dodge Caravan, but his direction of travel is unknown.
Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call Deputy Browning, of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, at 828-438-5500.