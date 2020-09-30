Social Security scams still alive and well

Editor’s note: The News Herald does not recommend taking phone calls from scammers. If you receive a scam call, hang up immediately.
“There are hundreds of people around me.”
That was a quote from a man sitting in a call center halfway around the world, answering the phone and pretending to be an officer with the Social Security Administration.
In actuality, he and his coworkers hope to scam an unsuspecting and vulnerable caller out of, potentially, thousands of dollars. Voices could be heard in the background, presumably working away at their scam of the day.
This Tuesday evening conversation with the scammer came to be after a reporter received a call Monday from another scammer.
That scammer claimed to be Officer Shane Marker, a name scammers apparently have been using since at least February 2019, according to user comments on a Federal Trade Commission blog post.
The reporter decided to have some fun with the scammer and ended up in a scam plot that lasted nearly an hour. She used the name Smitty Werbenjagermanjensen, a nod to a character from a season three episode of Spongebob Squarepants.
It’s an elaborate scam. Marker claimed that a warrant for Werbenjagermanjensen’s arrest for drug trafficking and money laundering had been issued after local, state and federal police investigated a house on Ocean Avenue and East 16th Avenue in El Paso, Texas.
Neither of those addresses exist, and El Paso is at least a nine-hour drive to the nearest coastline.
Nevertheless, Marker makes it seem legitimate. He supplies a case number, a warrant number and even a number he claims to be his badge number.
When the reporter denied involvement in the heinous crimes Werbenjagermanjensen was accused of committing. Marker said she likely was the victim of identity theft.
That’s okay, though, because he promised an easy solution as long as she answered some questions. Marker asked the reporter where she banked, and believed her when she gave the name of a fictional bank.
About 30 minutes into the phone call, he finally told the reporter that the U.S. Marshals Service would be calling her in a few minutes to help her complete an “alternate dispute resolution.”
He said that, by settling the charges by ADR, the Marshals would hire an attorney for the reporter to get the charges dropped without going to court in El Paso, and the reporter would be assigned a new Social Security number by the next business day.
A few minutes later, a Washington, D.C., phone number called the reporter’s cellphone. Another scammer, claiming to be an officer with the U.S. Marshals Service named Jeffrey Tyler.
The number displayed when the scammer called was the general information number for the USMS, and also is the number listed for USMS Associate Director of Operations J. Tyler. A Google search for “USMS Jeffrey Tyler” brings up his LinkedIn account and several articles where he is quoted.
This is where the scam stopped. The scammer, who said he could be called Officer Marshal Tyler, became suspicious while the reporter questioned him and hung up before he gave away details of what would happen.
It’s likely that he would have instructed the reporter to buy gift cards or prepaid debit cards, based on a warning from the Social Security Administration.
The administration warns against trusting scammers, and said that while the office might call people in some situations, they would never:
» Threaten anyone.
» Suspend a Social Security number.
» Demand an immediate payment.
» Require payment by cash, gift card, pre-paid debit card or wire transfer.
» Ask for gift card numbers over the phone or to mail or wire cash.
So if the SSA won’t call about any of this, who would?
That’s how The News Herald got into a conversation with an unnamed scammer from a foreign country, surrounded by hundreds of people trying to scam people out of their hard-earned money.
His number was found on a Reddit thread where users post scam phone numbers, asking others to bombard them with calls so they can’t scam more gullible people.
The unidentified scammer was the one to take the reporter’s call Tuesday. He didn’t fall for the name “Smitty Werbejagermanjensen,” instead asking if she had ever called before.
That sparked a conversation that lasted about 20 minutes, with the scammer opening up about his experience.
He said he didn’t like scamming people anymore.
“No, not at all,” he said. “But this is a job where I can get sufficient money for my needs.”
Questions about his personal life would cause him to clam up.
“Please don’t make me nervous,” he said. “I cannot.”
The reporter told him that she was working on a story about scams for a newspaper, and asked if he wanted to say anything to the people who have been victims of scams like the one he was running.
“I actually don’t feel like sorry,” he said. “I don’t know [why].”
He liked the job when he first started it.
“At the starting point I was actually enjoying it,” he said. “But now, I don’t feel like it’s good for me.”
He said as a scammer, he didn’t think people could look to him as a role model.
“I can make enough money from this job,” he said. “But still then I don’t have any, how do you say that, respect.”
The conversation ended shortly after, with the scammer saying he would call the reporter from his personal phone later to finish the conversation, but that call never came.
Visit ssa.gov/scam to learn more about scams. Anyone who thinks a call that seems to be from the Social Security Administration can always call the SSA at 1-800-772-1213 to make sure there’s nothing going on with their number.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.
