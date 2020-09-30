Social Security scams still alive and well

Neither of those addresses exist, and El Paso is at least a nine-hour drive to the nearest coastline.

Nevertheless, Marker makes it seem legitimate. He supplies a case number, a warrant number and even a number he claims to be his badge number.

When the reporter denied involvement in the heinous crimes Werbenjagermanjensen was accused of committing. Marker said she likely was the victim of identity theft.

That’s okay, though, because he promised an easy solution as long as she answered some questions. Marker asked the reporter where she banked, and believed her when she gave the name of a fictional bank.

About 30 minutes into the phone call, he finally told the reporter that the U.S. Marshals Service would be calling her in a few minutes to help her complete an “alternate dispute resolution.”

He said that, by settling the charges by ADR, the Marshals would hire an attorney for the reporter to get the charges dropped without going to court in El Paso, and the reporter would be assigned a new Social Security number by the next business day.

A few minutes later, a Washington, D.C., phone number called the reporter’s cellphone. Another scammer, claiming to be an officer with the U.S. Marshals Service named Jeffrey Tyler.