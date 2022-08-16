Source: Burke troopers stop 2 men in connection with Wake deputy’s killing

Law enforcement sources said Burke County state troopers early Tuesday afternoon stopped two men who were being sought in the slaying of a Wake County deputy that happened nearly a week ago, though Wake County authorities dispute that claim.

Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol stopped two cars on Interstate 40 westbound near Causby and Kathy roads that local, state and federal law enforcement agencies had been watching for several days, law enforcement sources with knowledge of the situation told The News Herald. The two men were driving in separate vehicles.

The men, who have not been identified and have not been formally charged, were sought in connection with the Thursday night shooting death of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd, a 13-year law enforcement veteran who was gunned down on a dark section of Battle Bridge Road in Raleigh, according to law enforcement sources and a story from the Associated Press.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office put out a press release Tuesday afternoon shortly before 4 p.m. saying the men were being held on federal detainers unrelated to Byrd’s homicide.

However, multiple law enforcement sources with knowledge of the situation told The News Herald information dispatched over law enforcement radios indicated the men were sought in connection with Byrd’s killing and were to be considered armed and dangerous.

Wake County deputies also stood by at the scene of the traffic stops waiting on tow trucks from Wake County to pick up both of the vehicles, law enforcement sources told The News Herald.

Typically, law enforcement agencies call a local tow truck in the event a vehicle needs to be towed from the scene of a stop. It would take a tow truck from Wake County, which is more than 180 miles east of the locations where the vehicles were stopped, about three hours to get to the scene.

Law enforcement sources said troopers stopped the two vehicles in Burke County after another agency requested assistance. Sources said GPS devices in the cars indicated the pair was trying to get to Tennessee.

Byrd, 48, had not radioed in a traffic stop the night he was killed, and had left a domestic call less than a mile away earlier in the night, the AP reported. It appeared something had caught his attention on the road, the AP reported, because his car was positioned as if to illuminate something.

When Byrd didn’t respond to attempts to contact him, another deputy responded and found Byrd shot outside of his vehicle with his K-9 still in his patrol vehicle, the AP story said.

The North Carolina Sheriff’s Association was offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Byrd’s death, the AP reported.

Wake County authorities still are asking the public for assistance identifying the person or people responsible for Byrd’s death.

More information will be published as it becomes available.