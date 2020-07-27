Spike in overdoses draws attention to dangers of drug use

Narcotics officers are working to determine the source of the drugs. It’s possible they were laced with something like fentanyl, a pain reliever and, when paired with other drugs, anesthetic. If not handled properly, it can be deadly.

“Always be cautious when purchasing substances,” said Kim James, executive director of Burke Recovery. “Lacing is very dangerous because oftentimes the individual does not know the substance they are using has been laced with anything else and tragically the result is typically an overdose, and often death.”

Lacing isn’t uncommon.

“Understanding the prevalence of lacing is key to working with individuals in active use and educating them as to the dangers of use,” James said. “It is of the utmost importance to have Naloxone on hand. If you cannot afford it, there are agencies willing to help.”

Naloxone, sometimes called by the name brand Narcan, is a lifesaving drug that works by blocking the effects of opioids on the brain to restore breathing.

It was used in all of the city’s three overdose calls from Wednesday to Friday. On some patients, it had to be used multiple times to keep them alive until EMS could stabilize them.