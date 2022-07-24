Stats show low use of force rates for deputies, public safety officers

Burke County’s two major law enforcement agencies shared their use of force statistics with The News Herald last week, along with discussing policies and trainings that help them achieve the rates.

Both the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and the Morganton Department of Public Safety use force in less than a 10th of a percent of their calls, data shows.

To break that down a bit more, from Jan. 1 through Thursday, deputies with the sheriff’s office have used force in 11 of their approximately 21,185 calls, said Sheriff Steve Whisenant.

Nine of those calls saw officers using physical techniques to wrangle a suspect into custody. One call saw a Taser deployed before a struggle ensued between the deputy and the suspect over the weapon, and on another call a deputy shot a man who fired a gun at him, information from the sheriff said.

At MDPS, officers have used force on seven of their approximately 18,105 calls this year, said Lt. Josiah Brown.

All but one of those calls saw officers using physical control techniques to gain compliance from a suspect, he said, while the other incident saw officers use a beanbag gun to shoot a knife out of a suspect’s hand.

Both departments have only used force against white people so far this year, according to data they provided.

Here’s a closer look at what each of the departments instill in their officers when it comes to use of force, from basic law enforcement training to being sworn in as an officer.

BLET

When a person enrolls in basic law enforcement training, they go through extensive training on use of force to apprehend a suspect.

That happens during a 40-hour block of the BLET education called subject control arrest techniques, said MDPS Capt. Jason Whisnant, who also teaches in the Western Piedmont Community College BLET program.

“Recruits are introduced to the constitutional … elements of law enforcement and the public when it comes to seizing a person for suspicion of a crime and how to apply physical force when the person becomes noncompliant with the arrest,” Whisnant said.

Use of force for police officers is a fluid situation, and the amount of force varies from incident to incident, Whisnant said.

There aren’t hard and fast rules about what force an officer can and can’t use. Instead, the officer must use force that is objectively reasonable, Whisnant said.

That’s a standard the U.S. Supreme Court established in its decision in 1989 in the case of Graham v. Connor. It stems from the Fourth Amendment’s reasonableness standard, which ensures citizens are free from unreasonable seizures.

Objective reasonableness isn’t determined by hindsight, the Supreme Court ruled, but instead must be determined through the perspective of a reasonable officer on the scene.

“The calculus of reasonableness must embody allowance for the fact that police officers are often forced to make split-second judgements – in circumstances that are tense, uncertain, and rapidly evolving – about the amount of force that is necessary in a particular situation,” the high court wrote in its decision.

There’s also no requirement for officers to start at a lower level of force and work their way up to more serious interventions. It could be dangerous for the officer and the public if that requirement were in place, Whisnant said.

“It would produce tentativeness in the officer and that delay could inherently put that officer’s life at risk and the risk of others,” he said.

BLET courses help law enforcement trainees learn how to apply that standard when they’re in the field, but their training shouldn’t end once they graduate from the program.

“What a recruit gets in BLET is a basic level of training,” Whisnant said. “The individual departments are tasked with further development, molding the officer into the agency expectations. That’s done through years of experience and hundreds of hours of additional training.”

State-mandated oversight

North Carolina Senate Bill 300, which was signed into law last year, laid out several items to provide more oversight for law enforcement officers and better access for the public.

The bill made it a duty for law enforcement officers to report excessive force within 72 hours of an incident, requires defendants who are in custody to have their first appearance within 72 hours, and outlines trainings that are mandatory for all law enforcement agencies.

Those trainings include ethics, community policing, minority sensitivity, use of force, the duty to intervene and report and mental health for officers, along with juvenile justice issues and domestic violence cases.

The law also required law enforcement agencies to implement early warning systems that will catalog potential red flags like discharging a firearm, use of force, vehicle collisions and citizen complaints.

The law also made available a database through the North Carolina Criminal Justice and Training Standards Commission where the public can search for officers whose certification has been revoked or suspended. That database can be found at www.ncdoj.gov/officer-search.

Another prong of the bill requires officers to go through a psychological screening exam before they are certified or before performing any action that requires certification.

Read the entire bill at https://bit.ly/3Ovm6qz.

BCSO

The sheriff said trainings deputies undergo help contribute to their use of force outcomes.

Besides those outlined by state law, the sheriff’s office also has required trainings on communication skills for de-escalation, equality in policing, opioid awareness and response, active shooter trainings, suicide prevention education and awareness and communication strategies when encountering deaf people or those who are hard of hearing, information from Whisenant showed.

Deputies also could sign up for optional trainings, which covered things like civil unrest planning and response, peer support training, impartial policing and basic hostage and crisis negotiations.

“In addition to the training we provide, I believe our Sheriff’s Office’s core values of professionalism and integrity promote an environment of public trust,” Whisenant said. “Our deputies cover a significant number of square miles working alone. Their ability to deescalate situations while encouraging a positive interaction with our citizens leads to productive outcomes.”

MDPS

At MDPS, officers get additional training in verbal conflict, and crisis intervention training. Whisnant and Brown said it’s a goal to have all officers certified in crisis intervention response.

“Our training budget reflects our commitment to ensuring our officers are highly trained and well-performing,” Whisnant said.

Whisnant and Brown said they consider the department’s use of force incidents to be low, and wish they could be nonexistent, but that’s not feasible.

“You have people that have it in their mind either through impairing substances or what have you that they’re just not going to be compliant,” Whisnant said. “When that moment happens, our officers perform exceptionally well.”

When force is used, a detail report is completed and submitted through a multi-level command review, Brown said.

If a person files a complaint against an officer, every complaint is taken seriously and goes through a similar review process. If the allegations against an officer were criminal, depending on the severity of the incident, the agency would ask for outside assistance in the investigation.

Brown said the department strives to make sure officers receive all the training they need to do their job professionally.

“We emphasize de-escalation at every call, at every engagement,” Whisnant said. “Putting hands on people goes solidly into their Fourth Amendment rights, and it is our goal to deescalate that person first and not be physical as a default. When we exercise patience and communication skills with people, we are very successful in deescalating, and our numbers will reflect that.”