Sticky fingers? Woman lands 4 felonies after cash stolen from state troopers' snack bar

Troopers said a woman who couldn’t keep her hand out of their candy jar landed four felony charges last month.

Jaime Effler, 44, was charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny, felony possession of stolen goods and felony obtaining property by false pretenses on Dec. 22, said Sgt. J.L. Yancey with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The charges came after troopers noticed they were missing money from their office fundraiser: a candy bar they stock in the common area throughout the year. Yancey said troopers use the profits from the candy bar to buy each other gift cards at the end of the year.

Yancey said troopers left just a few dollars in the candy bar area for a couple weeks until the week before Christmas.

That's when they left $18.50 in the snack area, pointed the camera toward the snacks and waited, Yancey said.

They didn’t have to wait long.

When the office’s secretary came to work on Dec. 22, all but $6.50 had been taken from the snack bar, Yancey said.

Troopers looked through stills from the surveillance camera and some of them recognized the woman as the woman who worked for the company contracted to clean the office, Yancey said.

But when officers pulled out the cleaning logs, the person whose name was used on the log was not the same person from the footage, Yancey said.

Instead, troopers ended up staking out their own office that night, waiting on the woman from the photographs to return.

It was around 6 p.m. when they saw the woman pull up to the office and troopers questioned her, Yancey said.

The woman gave her name and admitted to troopers she had taken some money from the snack bar because she hadn’t gotten paid yet, Yancey said.

Effler, though, had not been approved to be in the DMV/SHP office, and had a criminal record before the snack bar incident, records showed.

She was convicted of misdemeanor larceny and misdemeanor breaking and entering in 2012, according to records available on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.

Yancey said she also had an outstanding warrant for an unpaid traffic ticket when she was arrested at the highway patrol office.

Effler’s bond was set at $5,000 for the felony charges, and the outstanding warrant had a preset bond of $500, Yancey said. She made bond shortly after her arrest, according to jail records.

Her first appearance is set for Thursday.