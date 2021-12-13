Student charged after bringing airsoft gun to Walter Johnson Middle School

A student has been charged after school officials say the child brought an airsoft gun to school Monday.

Officials at Walter Johnson Middle School found an airsoft pistol in a student’s backpack Monday morning after the student showed the gun to another student, said Cheryl Shuffler, public information officer for Burke County Public Schools.

The other student reported the incident to a teacher, Shuffler said. She said there were no pellets found with the gun.

Shuffler said BCPS has a zero tolerance policy for weapons on campus, and a transcript of a phone call that went out to Walter Johnson parents said the student has been charged with having a weapon on campus.

Specific information about the student’s punishment was not released, but Shuffler said BCPS is following policy for student discipline when weapons, including air rifles and pistols, are brought on campus.

State law dictates part of what must happen if a student brings a firearm to school, but air rifles and pistols are not considered firearms, according to school board policy 4333.