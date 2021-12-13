Student charged after bringing airsoft gun to Walter Johnson Middle School

A student has been charged after school officials say the child brought an airsoft gun to school Monday.
Officials at Walter Johnson Middle School found an airsoft pistol in a student’s backpack Monday morning after the student showed the gun to another student, said Cheryl Shuffler, public information officer for Burke County Public Schools.
The other student reported the incident to a teacher, Shuffler said. She said there were no pellets found with the gun.
Shuffler said BCPS has a zero tolerance policy for weapons on campus, and a transcript of a phone call that went out to Walter Johnson parents said the student has been charged with having a weapon on campus.
Specific information about the student’s punishment was not released, but Shuffler said BCPS is following policy for student discipline when weapons, including air rifles and pistols, are brought on campus.
State law dictates part of what must happen if a student brings a firearm to school, but air rifles and pistols are not considered firearms, according to school board policy 4333.
In the BCPS Student Code of Conduct, a student possessing a weapon on campus calls for school staff to notify law enforcement and parents, and confiscate the weapon. The student could also face up to 10 days of out-of-school suspension, though specific circumstances could lead the student to be suspended for up to the remainder of the year, the code of conduct said.
Lora Austin, principal of Walter Johnson Middle School, asked parents to talk to their students and remind them that no weapons are allowed on school property.
“Please talk to your child about this situation and remind them that any type of weapon is not allowed on school property,” Austin said. “Please check their bookbags before they go to school to ensure they do not have any prohibited items.”
This is the third safety incident in as many school days for BCPS.
On Thursday, an investigation was launched at Liberty Middle School after school administrators were notified of some threats, Shuffler previously told The News Herald.
Social media rumors claimed the threat was a “hit list” compiled by a student, but Shuffler said a hit list was not found. She also said threats at the school didn’t pertain to any particular students.
The school didn’t have to go on lockdown, and the students involved were being held accountable, Shuffler said. Again, specific details on student discipline were not released.
On Friday, Draughn High School had to be evacuated after a person on campus received a phone call about a possible threat to the school’s building, Shuffler previously told The News Herald.
Law enforcement conducted a walk-through of the high school and students were allowed to return to their classrooms after about an hour.
Shuffler said student and staff safety is the school system’s No. 1 priority.
“We are grateful to have a great working relationship with our local law enforcement agencies and together we can determine the severity of the threats and then follow school board policy on the school related discipline,” Shuffler said. “We encourage all students, staff, parents and community members to reach out to the appropriate authorities to report anything suspicious and know that concerns will be investigated to the fullest and handled appropriately.
“We have this week remaining before our two-week holiday break. We know this is a stressful week as it is exam week for our high school students and we are wrapping up the end of the semester. We hope everyone has a good break and we return in January refreshed and ready to start the spring semester strong.”
More information will be published as it becomes available.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.