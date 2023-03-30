An armed robber made his way into the Morganton Jimmy John’s restaurant Wednesday night.

It was around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday when an armed robber walked into the restaurant on West Fleming Drive, pointed a handgun at the two employees who were working and demanded cash, said Investigator D. Dellinger with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

No one was hurt in the robbery, Dellinger said. The robber demanded money from the cash register and from the store’s safe before leaving through the back door. It wasn’t clear which direction the robber may have headed.

The suspect was covered from head-to-toe, wearing a mask and gloves, surveillance images showed.

Anyone with any tips should call MDPS at 828-437-1211 and ask to speak to Dellinger, or call Morganton/Burke Crimestoppers at 828-437-3333. Crimestoppers tips are anonymous.