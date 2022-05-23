 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Suspect at large after armed robbery at gas station

Police are looking to find a man after an armed robbery Monday afternoon at a gas station in Morganton.

Officers with the Morganton Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the Shop and Save #4 on West Fleming Drive next to Burger King around 2:40 p.m. for a reported armed robbery, said Lt. Josiah Brown with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

They learned that a Black male who stood about 6-feet, 1-inch to 6-feet, 3-inches tall and weighed between 230-250 pounds entered the store, brandished a handgun and demanded money, Brown said.

A struggle ensued and a shot was fired but no one was injured, Brown said.

The man, who was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue work shorts and long black socks with gray bottoms, left the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. He was headed toward Mighty Dollar on West Fleming Drive, Brown said.

The man did not have on any shoes and his face was covered.

The man is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should call 911, MDPS at 828-437-1911 or Morganton/Burke Crimestoppers at 828-437-3333. Crimestoppers tips are anonymous, and individuals with information leading to an arrest could receive a cash reward.

More information will be published as it becomes available.

