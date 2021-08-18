 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Suspect in fatal shooting sought
0 comments
alert special report

Suspect in fatal shooting sought

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Red and blue Lights of police car in night time

Stock photo

 Evgen_Prozhyrko

CONNELLY SPRINGS -- At least one person is dead after a shooting on Coldwater Street in Connelly Springs on Wednesday.

The suspect is still at large, according to a reverse 911 call sent to residents in the community.

The suspect, Johnny Setzer, was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt and hat, and wasn’t wearing any shoes. He has gray facial hair, according to the 911 call.

He’s considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees Setzer is asked not to approach the suspect, but to call 911 immediately.

Burke County Sheriff's Office, Valdese Police Department currently are on scene.

News Herald reporters are on scene and more information on this developing story will be published when it’s available.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US Soldiers advocate rescuing Afghan police ally

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert