Suspect in fatal shooting sought

CONNELLY SPRINGS -- At least one person is dead after a shooting on Coldwater Street in Connelly Springs on Wednesday.

The suspect is still at large, according to a reverse 911 call sent to residents in the community.

The suspect, Johnny Setzer, was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt and hat, and wasn’t wearing any shoes. He has gray facial hair, according to the 911 call.

He’s considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees Setzer is asked not to approach the suspect, but to call 911 immediately.

Burke County Sheriff's Office, Valdese Police Department currently are on scene.

News Herald reporters are on scene and more information on this developing story will be published when it’s available.