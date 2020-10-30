Suspect in robbery in custody

HILDEBRAN — A man wanted after a robbery at a convenience store in mid-October turned himself in Wednesday.

Eugene Benjamin Johnson IV, 23, of 2141 Millstone Drive in Morganton, was charged with felony common law robbery after a robbery that took place Oct. 17 at the Valero gas station in Hildebran on South Center Street, according to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

BCSO said a man walked into the gas station around 7 a.m. that morning and demanded money from the register. There wasn’t much money in the register, but what money there was Johnson left the store with in a dark colored Nissan SUV headed toward Interstate 40, the release said.

No weapon was used in the robbery.

Investigators asked for assistance identifying the suspect and received multiple tips by phone and social media that the suspect was Johnson, the release said.

Further investigation and interviews tied the vehicle used in the robbery and other information to Johnson. BCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division issued a warrant for arrest for common law robbery and started looking for him until Johnson turned himself in Wednesday, according to the release.