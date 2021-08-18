 Skip to main content
Suspect in shooting in custody
Suspect in shooting in custody

CONNELLY SPRINGS – A man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting on Coldwater Street in Connelly Spring on Wednesday is in custody.

Johnny Setzer, who initially fled on foot, has been apprehended by police, according to an officer on scene.

Initially, a reverse 911 call was issued to residents in the neighborhood alerting them to be on the lookout for Setzer.

Burke County Sheriff's Office, Valdese Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol currently are on scene.

News Herald reporters are on scene and more information on this developing story will be published when it’s available.

