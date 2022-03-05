Suspected overdose at Freedom 1 of 26 reported in 2 weeks in Burke

According to Shuffler, school counselors went through the room and learned about the different ways teenagers hide things and warning signs to look for. She said the program is available to individual schools and for parents and community members as well.

But the Monday overdose at Freedom wasn’t the only call of the sort in the county recently. Browning said it was just one of 26 overdose calls EMS personnel have responded to since Feb. 18.

Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant said 14 of those 26 calls took place in the last week, and two of them resulted in deaths – though officials won’t be completely certain overdoses caused the deaths until autopsy and toxicology reports are returned, a process that could take several months.

The rise in overdoses is a startling trend officers have noticed in the last couple of years.

Capt. Whisnant said in 2020, MDPS officers administered Narcan 24 times. In 2021, that number rose to 39.

So far this year, MDPS officers have had to administer Narcan 10 times, Whisnant said.