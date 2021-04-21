Suspects in killings take plea deals

Last week was a busy one for the Burke County criminal justice system when two murder suspects from separate killings took plea deals.

Tristian Shoup, 22, pleaded guilty April 12 to voluntary manslaughter and first-degree kidnapping, charges that earned him at least six years and three months in prison, according to records from the Burke County Clerk of Court’s office.

Shoup, along with two other co-defendants, had been charged in connection with the 2019 killing of 19-year-old Dylan Thomas Deaton, who was found dead on the side of the road in Rhodhiss, according to previous News Herald articles.

His co-defendant, 22-year-old Matthew Dylan Buckles, took a similar plea deal in January, but received more prison time for his plea. Buckles was sentenced to at least six years, 11 months in prison for first-degree kidnapping and six years, one month in prison for voluntary manslaughter, according to information from the Burke County Clerk of Court’s Office.

Information from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety said those sentences were to be served concurrently.

The two would have faced longer sentences had they been convicted of murder, but further investigation prohibited that.