Suspects in killings take plea deals

Last week was a busy one for the Burke County criminal justice system when two murder suspects from separate killings took plea deals.
Tristian Shoup, 22, pleaded guilty April 12 to voluntary manslaughter and first-degree kidnapping, charges that earned him at least six years and three months in prison, according to records from the Burke County Clerk of Court’s office.
Shoup, along with two other co-defendants, had been charged in connection with the 2019 killing of 19-year-old Dylan Thomas Deaton, who was found dead on the side of the road in Rhodhiss, according to previous News Herald articles.
His co-defendant, 22-year-old Matthew Dylan Buckles, took a similar plea deal in January, but received more prison time for his plea. Buckles was sentenced to at least six years, 11 months in prison for first-degree kidnapping and six years, one month in prison for voluntary manslaughter, according to information from the Burke County Clerk of Court’s Office.
Information from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety said those sentences were to be served concurrently.
The two would have faced longer sentences had they been convicted of murder, but further investigation prohibited that.
It initially appeared that Deaton had been beaten to death before his body was dumped on Weaver Lane, according to previous News Herald articles. Search warrants revealed that Deaton had been tied up and beaten to death because they were all “flipping out on meth” and Deaton was saying the devil was in him, previous newspaper reports said.
But autopsy results found Deaton’s primary cause of death to be the drugs in his system, according to District Attorney Scott Reilly.
“Unfortunately, the victim had drank … what’s called quag water, which is basically a controlled substance and it makes you irate, irrational and aggressive,” Reilly said. “He became that way, not that he deserved to be beaten or kidnapped or taken to another place, it looked like all of the parties were actually doing drugs together, and when he was found it appeared that he had been beaten to death. But then the autopsy came in … that the primary cause of death was the drugs that he had ingested, or an overdose.”
Charges against a third defendant in Deaton’s death, Ryleigh Elizabeth Waldrop, 29, still are pending. She was charged with accessory before the fact of murder.
Andrew Carlos Smith case
Another death investigation saw a plea deal taken in court last week.
Andrew Carlos Smith, 30, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and will spend at least three years, two months in prison for the death of 47-year-old Lawrence Ervin McGee in July 2019, according to information from the Burke County Clerk of Court’s office.
Smith had told reporters at the time of his arrest that the he shot McGee in self-defense, something Reilly said was somewhat true.
Reilly explained that the victim was on the defendant’s property, had a .27 blood alcohol level and had rammed the defendant and two other people with a four-wheeler, all acts he felt would cause a person to think they needed to act to protect themselves from bodily harm. Smith did act by shooting McGee multiple times.
“The reason that it just wasn’t dismissed completely is because we felt the last shot, that the victim was no longer a threat to the defendant,” Reilly said. “That’s why we said it was imperfect self-defense, which is the definition of voluntary manslaughter.”
