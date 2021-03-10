 Skip to main content
SUV hauling camper loses control, flips on Interstate 40
A man hauling a camper on Interstate 40 made it barely a half mile on the road before losing control of it Wednesday.

Roy Cooke, 63, of Hildebran, had just gotten on Interstate 40 eastbound at Exit 103 in a Chevy Trailblazer that was hauling a 29-foot camper when he lost control .6 miles down the road, right before Exit 104, said Trooper J.W. Gouge with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The wreck occurred around 11:25 a.m.

When Cooke lost control of the SUV, it ran off the road to right, hit the guardrail and rolled, Gouge said. The camper ended up on its side, blocking both lanes of I-40 eastbound.

No one was injured in the crash, Gouge said.

Cooke told Gouge that the car had been a recent birthday present for his wife, and he had borrowed it to buy the camper to use for storage.

Cooke was charged with failure to maintain lane control, Gouge said.

The road was closed for about 45 minutes while first responders worked at the scene of the crash, he said. Burke County REACT also responded to the scene.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

