A tavern in the Antioch community of Burke County burned early Friday morning, just hours after deputies received reports of a disturbance at the same location.

It was around 11 p.m. Thursday when deputies were dispatched to Styles Tavern on 2617 U.S. 64/N.C. 18, according to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Tavern owner Kevin Motz told reporters Friday the suspect in that incident was a man who previously had been banned from the property.

That person got into a disagreement with some other customers and was asked to leave, Motz said. He left, but came back a few minutes later.

Motz said the people he was looking for had left the tavern. Motz said he damaged the parking lot, then fired a gun 11 times.

The person, whose identity has not been released, left the scene before deputies arrived, the press release said.

It was around 5 a.m. Friday when Chesterfield Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the business for a reported structure fire, said Deputy Fire Marshal Robert Bishop.

Arriving firefighters found heavy fire coming from the building, he said. They were able to get the fire knocked down in about 10 minutes, but damage to the building was extensive.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Bishop said.

Motz said he was speechless when he saw the damage first hand Friday morning.

“I didn’t know what to say, I didn’t know what to think,” Motz said. “I had an idea of what had happened due to an incident earlier this evening, the first incident on record at this establishment. There was really no words, honestly. It was just complete devastation, complete heartbreak.”

Motz said when his father died, he invested the money he had from his and his father’s concession stand business to launch the tavern.

“I invested every penny of it just wanting to make my dad proud,” Motz said. “I wanted to keep the family thing going and just decided to go a slightly different route rather than food trailers, I wanted something where people could go on a daily basis and not just special events. I wanted a place that people could come and enjoy whenever they wanted and they didn’t have to wait for the season to do it … It’s just sad right now.”

Motz believed this was not an accident, and said he was thankful for the firefighters and investigators who were looking into the situation.

“We’ve never had a problem out here,” Motz said. “This is a family bar. People come down here as families. People come down here for charity events. We raise money for the community. We do charity events for the holidays. We’ve donated to multiple charities here in the area. Anyone that knows us and has actually been here will tell you this was just a fun place to be. It was a friendly place to be.”

Motz said he plans to rebuild, but it could take some time.

Oak Hill and Triple Community fire departments responded alongside Chesterfield Fire Rescue, Burke County EMS, BCSO and the Burke County Fire Marshal's Office.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500.