Teen airlifted after Jamestown Road crash
Teen airlifted after Jamestown Road crash

  • Updated
A teenager had to be airlifted to a trauma center after a Thursday afternoon crash on Jamestown Road.

The crash occurred when the car the teen was driving went left of center and hit a Ford F-250 head-on around 3:45 p.m., said Officer A. Paterno with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

Rescuers spent about 26 minutes working to free the teen from his car, Paterno said. The driver of the truck was sore, but he declined treatment from EMS.

The teen driver was airlifted to a Charlotte-area trauma center, Paterno said. 

MDPS Capt. Jason Whisnant said the teen was stable Friday after suffering broken bones in the crash.

Charges are pending the results of the investigation.

Burke County EMS, the Burke County Rescue Squad and Burke County REACT all responded along with MDPS police and fire.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

