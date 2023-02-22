An 18-year-old has been charged in connection with a vehicle breaking and entering at the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Morganton.

Jayden Iverson Hoffapuir, of Morganton, was charged with felony breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and larceny of a firearm, according to a news release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

Officers were called to the Walmart Neighborhood Market on North Green Street shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday for a vehicle breaking and entering where a gun had been stolen, the release said.

Lt. Josiah Brown told The News Herald the gun had been stolen from a locked part of the vehicle.

Investigators were able to identify Hoffapuir as a suspect in the incident and executed a search warrant at his home on Edgeworth Circle, the news release said. Investigators said they found some of the stolen property inside his home.

Hoffapuir’s bond was set at $10,000 secured, the release said.

The incident remains under investigation.