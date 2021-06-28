Tennessee man lands DWI, drug charges after chase

A man was charged Friday night after he sped through a license check and led police on a chase.

Jason Dewayne Messer, 37, of Harogate, Tennessee, was charged with felony speed to elude arrest, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and several traffic violations, according to a press release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

The charges against Messer came during a license check on Jamestown Road near Carbon Drive. Officers saw the truck Messer was driving approach the checking station, weaving within its lane and partially running off the road, the release said.

The truck accelerated through the checking station and continued driving when officers followed and tried to conduct a traffic stop.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

MDPS Officer J.D. Walker wrote in his report from the arrest that he reached speeds of 112 mph during the chase in a 45 mph zone, and that the truck was exceeding the speed of his patrol car.

The chase ended when the truck ran the red light on Independence Boulevard at North Green Street and attempted to cut through the Walgreens parking lot, Walker wrote in his report. The truck crashed in the parking lot, and officers were able to apprehend Messer.