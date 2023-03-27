Thieves made off with about $150,000 worth of cars from a Morganton dealership early Monday morning, including a Cadillac Escalade that was worth $100,000 alone.

Covered in black from head-to-toe, it took the thieves less than 10 minutes to pull off the break-in early Monday morning, surveillance video from Morganton Honda showed.

It all started around 3:23 a.m. when a white car can be seen dropping off three people at the edge of the dealership’s property on Burkemont Avenue. They keep close to vehicles, appearing to hunker down behind them as if they’re trying to hide from surveillance cameras.

They dart through the parking lot to the entrance of the showroom, shattering the doors’ glass with a crowbar before climbing inside.

All of this happens in about a minute. They spend another five minutes in the building before starting up one of the vehicles — a BMW — and simply driving it through the now-busted showroom doors.

Another BMW also was stolen, along with a Cadillac Escalade, off the lot, said Garret Feduke, who is part owner in the dealership.

By 3:29 a.m., the thieves were rolling out of the parking lot in their newly stolen vehicles. Feduke said the dealership’s cleaner had just arrived.

“It’s pretty scary and concerning,” Feduke said.

He said it looked like they knew where they were going.

“It seemed like they had either been here before or knew somebody who was here,” Feduke said.

This isn’t the first theft like this in North Carolina, and investigators believe the cases could be linked.

Thieves targeted an Asheville BMW dealership in mid-February, taking off with seven cars stolen straight out of the lot, according to a report from WLOS.

In late February, a Charlotte dealership was targeted when thieves stole four vehicles — three BMWs and a Maserati — from Adams Auto Group. That heist saw $310,000 worth of vehicles stolen from the dealership, according to a report from WSOC-TV.

WSOC-TV reported five Corvettes were stolen from a Randy Marion dealership in Mooresville, and earlier this month a Mitsubishi dealership in Hickory had six high-performance vehicles stolen from it, according to a Hickory Daily Record article.

Feduke said he feels like dealerships may have to start putting in more safeguards against this kind of crime.

“I think we’ve already put some things in place, but we’re going to have to be even stricter, and put in some more policies and probably get some more equipment to offset some of this,” Feduke said.

Police are asking anyone with information on the thefts to call MDPS at 828-437-1211 and ask to speak with Investigator Dellinger. Tips can also be left with Morganton/Burke Crimestoppers at 828-437-3333.