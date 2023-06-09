A third Burke County EMS employee has been charged with driving while impaired.

Irand Akira Sullivan, 39, of Morganton, was charged with driving while impaired and speeding 55 mph in a 35 mph zone on May 25, according to arrest records filed at the Burke County Courthouse.

The charges came after Sullivan was pulled over for speeding on East Union Street, according to Capt. Josiah Brown with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

When Sullivan pulled over at Amherst Road, the officer noticed an odor of alcohol and red glassy eyes, Brown said. Sullivan admitted to the officer he had been drinking, and the officer noted Sullivan did not perform well on standardized field sobriety tests, Brown said.

A breathalyzer was performed and Sullivan blew above the legal limit, Brown said. Court records indicate Sullivan blew a .10.

Sullivan, who has been an EMT paramedic with Burke County EMS since 2021, is the third Burke County EMS employee to be charged with driving while impaired in the last six months.

In December, Jason McKinney and Reza Young both were charged with driving while impaired after separate incidents, according to information previously reported by The News Herald. McKinney’s case still is pending, but Young pleaded guilty to the charge Jan. 9, according to court records.

Both McKinney and Young have resigned from their positions with Burke County EMS, according to county employment records.

Burke County Manager Brian Epley didn’t comment specifically on Sullivan’s arrest, but did say the county cares deeply about its employees but also has a standard of expectations for how employees should carry themselves on and off the clock.

“As we continue to work through any personnel issue, we have to consider and balance a lot of those drivers … but it doesn’t take away from how much we care about our people,” Epley said. “We know that any level of public service is stressful and it’s tense and there’s trauma. We recognize that people can make poor decisions and mistakes, so we don’t lack empathy in that regard, but at the same time, we know that as public servants, we all have a responsibility and we took that responsibility when we undertook this type of work, and as a company and as an organization, we’ve got to do better and put things in place to make sure that we’re clear of what our expectations are and to meet that because that’s what our citizens and taxpayers deserve.”

County employees have an employee assistance program, something most employers provide their employees. Epley said information about its offerings is communicated on a regular basis to employees to make sure they know how to take advantage of it.

“If you look nationally at public safety – police officers, 911 operators, emergency services, emergency management, fire personnel – they have some of the highest levels of depression, suicide, substance abuse rates of any profession in the whole world,” Epley said. “What I tell folks is you don’t call 911 and you don’t ask for these people if you’re having a good day. They see the worst of the worst every single day.”

He said people sometimes can delay processing the trauma they experience from work in emergency services, and he feels like everyone – from the county government to the community as a whole – can put more effort into helping support them.

Epley said at his previous job, the county implemented a model developed by Henderson County several years ago by hiring an employee support manager.

“It’s someone who’s clinically trained for trauma and stress, critical incident team, debriefing, those types of things,” Epley said. “They’re a full-time employee of the organization … it’s a person who builds relationships with people on a day-to-day basis, and they establish that camaraderie and they establish getting to know their families and getting to know what they do outside of work.

“So when they do arrive at a scene where there’s an infant fatality, or they do arrive at the scene where someone just lost everything that they had in their life, that they don’t internalize that, that they have someone they can see and that person seeks them out.”

He said stressing that traumatic events aren’t normalized is key, and he wants to make sure there are proper support mechanisms in place for emergency services personnel.

“I think that we’ve got to do more than just offer an EAP,” Epley said. “I think we’ve got to be proactive in getting these folks to defuse, to manage crisis, to manage stress and manage trauma, because we are critically relying on them. They are very, very special people.”

Sullivan is due back in court July 10.