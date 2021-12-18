Tires pop off tow truck, cause car to flip on I-40

Traffic backed up on Interstate 40 westbound at Exit 94 shortly after 4 p.m. Friday afternoon when two tires popped off a tow truck and caused a car to rollover, said Trooper G.A. Metcalf with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. One of the tires went on to hit another SUV, but that car wasn't seriously damaged, Metcalf said. One person was transported to a local hospital with what seemed to be minor injuries, but no other injuries were reported. West End Fire Department, Burke County EMS and Burke County REACT responded to the scene along with NCSHP.