Toddler dead, mom injured in Friday night shooting
breaking top story

Toddler dead, mom injured in Friday night shooting

  • Updated
mnh_stock_redbluepolicelights.jpg

LENOIR — Caldwell County deputies say a man shot his girlfriend and their 2-year-old son before turning the gun on himself late Friday night.

Deputies responded to 4205 Pope Lane, Lot 7, in Lenoir, around 11:40 p.m. Friday night for a reported shooting, according to a release from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. Upon arrival, they found three people all suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators determined that Michael Dale Summerow, 38, initially shot his girlfriend, Ashley Ladawn Johnson at their home before shooting their 2-year-old son and himself, the release said.

The toddler was airlifted to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem, where he later died from the gunshot wound, the release said.

Johnson was later flown from Caldwell Memorial Hospital to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte where she was treated for her injuries and released Sunday, the release said.

Summerow initially was transported to Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge-Valdese, but was later transferred to Mission Hospital in Asheville where he still is receiving treatment, the release said.

The investigation is active and charges are pending, the release said.

Caldwell County EMS, emergency management and the North Catawba Fire Department all responded to the incident.

