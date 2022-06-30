Town of Long View names deputy police chief

LONG VIEW -- The town of Long View is announcing the promotion of Justin Reid to the position of major/deputy police chief of the Long View Police Department.

Reid will serve as second in command to Chief T.J. Bates and assist with operations oversight within the organization.

Reid also will oversee training, staffing needs and compliance with legislative mandates. He brings more than 12 years of law enforcement experience with a combined six years of supervisory experience to the position.

Reid has been employed by the Long View Police Department for two years, serving in a supervisory role, primary field training officer, training coordinator and as a K-9 Handler (K-9 Luca). He also is a general law enforcement instructor, Taser instructor, Glock Advanced Armor and AR-15 Armor. His prior law enforcement service includes 10 years of service at the Lenoir Police Department. During Reid's tenure with Lenoir Police, he served as a primary field training officer and served in a supervisory role for five years. Additionally, Reid served on the Special Response Team (SRT) for five years and served as a K-9 Handler for approximately eight years.

He has an Associate Degree of Science in Biology from Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute. Additionally, Reid was awarded the Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate from the North Carolina Criminal Justice Education Training Standards Commission.

"I look forward to Major Reid's continued leadership within our organization,” Bates said. “His leadership skills, knowledge, and communication skills are well regarded by all members of the organization. I am confident Major Reid will continue to positively impact our community and law enforcement organization in his new leadership role."

Reid said he was honored to be appointed to the position.

“I look forward to my continued work with the citizens of Long View, the employees of the Town, and the amazing officers of the police department,” Reid said. “I will continue to do my part to ensure Long View is a safe and enjoyable community for all of its residents and visitors."

The Western Piedmont Council of Governments (WPCOG) assisted the town of Long View with the search process. The WPCOG received 16 applications for the position. The WPCOG is a regional planning, service, and economic development agency that is owned by and serves the 28 local governments in Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, and Catawba counties.