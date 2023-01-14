Traffic stop leads to drug trafficking arrest

A man has been charged after police say they found multiple drugs during a traffic stop earlier this month.

William Lavar Brawley, 39, of Morganton, was charged with felony trafficking in opium/heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

A sheriff’s deputy stopped Brawley on Interstate 40 near Exit 116 on Jan. 5 for an equipment violation. A K9 from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety was brought to the scene and indicated the presence of drugs in the vehicle, the release said.

Deputies searched the vehicle and its occupants, finding Brawley to be in possession of about 600 oxycodone hydrochloride pills, 38 grams of powder fentanyl, 7 grams of black tar heroin, alprazolam (Xanax) pills, drug paraphernalia and two guns, according to the release.

Brawley was convicted of trafficking a schedule II controlled substance in 2004 in Iredell County, according to records available on the NCDPS website. He also has previous felony convictions of possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of a schedule II controlled substance, NCDPS records showed.

His bond was set at $200,000 secured, the release said. His next court date is set for Jan. 27, according to records from the North Carolina Judicial Branch.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation also assisted with the case.