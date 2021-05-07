 Skip to main content
Traffic stop turns up cocaine, meth, pot and suspected MDMA
Traffic stop turns up cocaine, meth, pot and suspected MDMA

A traffic stop after a reported assault led to police finding several controlled substances on a man and in his vehicle late last month.

Shawn Dupree Corpening, 41, of 2940 Collett Ave., C, in Morganton, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle to sell narcotics and resisting a public officer, according to a release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

He also was charged with sexual battery by the victim of the reported assault, the release said.

The charges against Corpening came after officers received a call April 30 about an assault at the Gate station on North Green Street, the release said. The victim gave 911 dispatchers a description of the suspect's vehicle, and officers quickly located the vehicle and stopped it on North Green Street.

Corpening was found to be driving the vehicle, and officers could smell marijuana and see narcotics in plain view, the release said.

Officers took Corpening into custody, but he resisted when they started to search him, the release said.

During a search of his vehicle, police found 19 grams of cocaine, 2 grams of methamphetamine, 10 grams of marijuana, 25 dosage units of suspected MDMA and $11,755 in cash, the release said.

Corpening is a felon with previous convictions of possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to sell a schedule VI controlled substance and a habitual felon charge, among others, according to a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.

His next court date is set for May 24 for his new charges. He has a court date for 2018 charges of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine and possession of methamphetamine set for May 17, according to the North Carolina Judicial Branch website.

Corpening
