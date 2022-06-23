Traffic stop yields catalytic converters, felony charges for Granite Falls man

A Granite Falls man is facing two felony charges after a Highway Patrol trooper found him with several catalytic converters.

Cody Alan Watson, 24, was charged with felony larceny of a catalytic converter and possession of stolen goods or property, a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office says.

The charges came after the trooper pulled over a vehicle Friday on Wilson Road in Hildebran, the release said.

A search of the vehicle turned up several catalytic converters, and deputies with the sheriff’s office, along with detectives, responded to the scene to interview occupants of the vehicle, the release said.

Watson, the driver of the vehicle, said the converters belonged to him, and he was taken into custody, the release said.

He was held under a $3,000 secured bond, the release said. He’s set to appear in court again July 11, according to records on the North Carolina Judicial Branch website.