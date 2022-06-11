Trial for man facing death sentence tentatively set for March

The trial for a man facing the death sentence in a 2016 double murder case is tentatively set for March.

Scott Devon Hemphill, 38, still is being held under no bond about six years after the bodies of 29-year-old Spencer Jermain Murray and 35-year-old Albert Alexander Austin were found in the trunk of a burned car in September 2016, according to information previously reported by The News Herald.

Hemphill is facing two charges of murder and first-degree kidnapping in connection with the deaths, and he’ll be facing the death penalty when the case goes to trial.

He’s the last defendant to face a judge in the case, with his three co-defendants pleading guilty over the course of the last several years.

Those co-defendants include:

Brian Jerome Robinson, who will spend between 28 and 35 years in prison after pleading guilty last year to two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Icey Chenell Gooden, who was sentenced in 2019 to spend between 25 and 32 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of first-degree kidnapping.

Brandy Nicole Davis, who pleaded guilty to two counts of accessory after the fact of murder and was sentenced to spend eight to 11 years in prison in 2020.

Information released by the district attorney’s office after Robinson pleaded guilty said a burned vehicle registered to Murray was found Sept. 18, 2016, with his and Austin’s remains inside it. Their identities were confirmed by dental records, and autopsies showed they died from smoke inhalation and elevated carbon monoxide saturation that led to poisoning from inhaling the products of combustion.

Information provided at Robinson’s guilty plea also indicated he and Hemphill robbed Austin and Murray before putting them in the trunk of the vehicle, driving to a deserted area and setting it on fire. Investigators also uncovered items the suspects had tried to burn that were used in the robbery and murder, information provided to the newspaper last year indicated.

Hemphill, who has been in custody since his arrest following the murders, this week appeared in Burke County Court where an order was put in place to hold him in Catawba County for the week so he could get in some time with his attorneys, said District Attorney Scott Reilly.

Since Hemphill was arrested on these charges, he has racked up an indictment for felony malicious conduct by a prisoner and multiple misdemeanor charges of communicating threats for actions court documents said he’s taken against jail staff.

Prosecutors originally intended for this case to go to trial in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic shut that down, Reilly said.

Hemphill, who is now working with his third set of attorneys, also saw his second set of attorneys withdraw from his case that year, Reilly said. That meant his new attorneys had to start digesting the 10,000 pages of discovery documents from scratch to figure out how to best defend their client.

“Even though it’s a 2016 case, these attorneys are relatively new to it and the case has just been pending for way longer than we would like,” Reilly said. “Those things were out of our control.”

He said his office is aiming to see the case go to trial in March, which would see the beginning of the end of a lengthy court process.

“The jury selection itself takes longer than most other trials would take,” Reilly said.

Beyond jury selection, the case could see two separate phases of the trial.

“In a capital case, if the defendant is found guilty of first-degree murder, that’s just the first phase,” Reilly said. “Then you go to the secondary phase, which is the sentencing phase, where you have a whole second trial just on the issue of whether or not the death penalty should be imposed.”

Hemphill has previous convictions of malicious conduct by a prisoner from a 2009 offense, and two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon from 2001 offenses, according to records listed on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

