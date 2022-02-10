Trooper: 8-year-old darted out into traffic before getting hit, killed at bus stop

“The crest of the hill, coming from [Interstate 40], you can’t really see,” she said. “If you’re not aware of what’s going on right at the crest of that hill, anything can happen.”

Dr. Mike Swan, superintendent of Burke County Public Schools, said the other children at the scene of the crash were relatives of the boy who was killed. He said the bus was not at the scene at the time of the crash.

Swan told reporters extra counselors would be at Drexel Elementary School through the week.

“They were onsite within 15 minutes after getting the call to provide support for our students in the event as we receive news,” Swan said.

Teachers will be pulled out of class if necessary, and the school system has an employee support system to help them process tragedies like this one. Teachers and administration were working on plans for how to tell other students about the tragedy.

More information will be published as it becomes available.

