Trooper: 8-year-old darted out into traffic before getting hit, killed at bus stop

DREXEL — An 8-year-old student who was hit and killed Thursday morning at his bus stop had darted out into the road before he was hit, authorities said.
Several children were waiting on their school bus at a home on Drexel Road when an 8-year-old boy darted out in front of oncoming traffic around 6:50 a.m., said Trooper J.S. Swagger with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
The school bus was not at the scene when the crash occurred, Swagger said.
Burke County EMS Capt. Brad Browning told The News Herald the boy initially was transported to UNC Health Blue Ridge in Morganton, but was later airlifted to a Charlotte-area hospital. Swagger told The News Herald around 10:45 a.m. the boy had died.
“This is a tragic event for everyone involved,” Swagger said.
He said charges are not expected as a result of the crash.
“It was apparently unavoidable,” Swagger said. “It was dawn, the driver came across a small hillcrest and the child was in the road when the car came over that hillcrest.”
A woman whose children use the same bus stop but were not there at the time of the crash told reporters it’s a dangerous road.
“The crest of the hill, coming from [Interstate 40], you can’t really see,” she said. “If you’re not aware of what’s going on right at the crest of that hill, anything can happen.”
Dr. Mike Swan, superintendent of Burke County Public Schools, said the other children at the scene of the crash were relatives of the boy who was killed. He said the bus was not at the scene at the time of the crash.
Swan told reporters extra counselors would be at Drexel Elementary School through the week.
“They were onsite within 15 minutes after getting the call to provide support for our students in the event as we receive news,” Swan said.
Teachers will be pulled out of class if necessary, and the school system has an employee support system to help them process tragedies like this one. Teachers and administration were working on plans for how to tell other students about the tragedy.
More information will be published as it becomes available.
