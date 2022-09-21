Trooper cleared of wrongdoing in shooting, 911 call released

A state trooper who shot a woman Tuesday morning on Interstate 40 has been cleared of criminal wrongdoing.

Sgt. A.K. Johnson with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol was justified in shooting Keisha Michelle Brown on Interstate 40 near Hildebran early Tuesday, said Assistant District Attorney Mitch Walker.

Prosecutors made the decision after a debrief meeting Wednesday afternoon, Walker said.

Johnson, a 19-year veteran of the Highway Patrol, shot 45-year-old Brown after a dramatic series of hit-and-run collisions that ended in an armed kidnapping, according to information from NCSHP.

Emergency dispatchers started getting calls around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday for reports of multiple hit-and-run collisions on I-40 eastbound between McDowell and Burke counties, NCSHP said.

Radio traffic available on Broadcastify indicated troopers were trying to get in position to stop the car responsible for the hit-and-run collisions when the situation took a turn for the worst.

In a 911 call released Wednesday, listeners can hear a man report to dispatchers he’s being held at gunpoint by a woman.

“This woman has just left her car in the middle of the road, she pulled out what looks to me to be at least a 9 mm pistol, held it on me, she’s got a Georgia license plate, and she’s insisting that I take her to Gwinnett Medical Center in Georgia,” the man tells dispatchers. “She’s in the bed of my truck right now. She’s got a machete and her automatic pistol. Her car has been abandoned in the middle of Intestate 40.”

The man, who The News Herald tracked down Wednesday, told reporters he had stopped to help her push her car out of the interstate when she pulled the gun on him.

The call plays out as the man continues down I-40, calmly relaying to dispatchers a description of his vehicle and giving updates on his whereabouts.

“This woman is not right,” the man said.

He tells dispatchers the woman told him she had five pregnant women in the car with her when he stopped to help her, but there was no one else in the vehicle. He tells dispatchers he was making the call with his Bluetooth earpiece, and the woman didn’t realize he had it.

“She has yet to injure anyone,” the man said. “She’s just sitting back there. Every now and then she looks forward, grinning. Well, I don’t know if she’s grinning or if it’s just the wind in her face.”

He continues to give updates on his location, eventually pulling off to the side of the road when Johnson caught up to his pickup truck. The dispatcher reassures him that he’s doing great and to do what he needed to do.

At one point he falters in talking and tells the dispatcher the woman is pointing at him, but he wasn’t sure why. He tells the dispatcher she put the gun behind her.

“Tell the trooper she is hiding it behind her,” the man tells the dispatcher.

The call is redacted for a moment after this. When the recording returns, the dispatcher on the phone with the man is telling him to stay low, and dispatchers in the background can be heard confirming shots had been fired.

“You’re doing great, OK?” the dispatcher tells the man. “Just stay safe, stay low. You’re doing fantastic, sir.”

The man tells the dispatcher he can hear the woman screaming.

“How is the trooper?” the man asks.

The 911 dispatcher couldn’t tell him at that point, but he’s told repeatedly to stay where he is until a trooper comes to get him.

The call disconnects shortly after.

Brown, a Villa Rica, Georgia, native, was airlifted from the scene. She was stable Wednesday afternoon, according to information from the Highway Patrol.

Johnson and the man on the phone with dispatchers were not injured during the exchange of gunfire.

She’ll be served with warrants for first-degree attempted murder and first-degree kidnapping once she’s released from a hospital, the Highway Patrol said.