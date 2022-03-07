Trooper: Man impaired on substance leads police on chase

A high-speed chase started in Burke County and ended in McDowell on Thursday. Officers said the driver thought people were trying to kill him.

Donald Edward Cress, 53, of Virginia, was charged with felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon, driving while impaired, reckless driving and a slew of other traffic-related charges, said Sgt. J.D. Allen, of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Officers first started getting calls about a vehicle in the median near Exit 105 on Interstate 40 westbound around 11:34 a.m., Allen said. The caller reported that the driver of the car was smoking an unknown controlled substance.

A trooper was dispatched to the area, but by the time they got there, the vehicle had driven away, Allen said.

At 11:42 a.m., another call came in that the car had wrecked near Exit 100, but again, the car was gone by the time troopers got there, Allen said.

Allen ended up catching up with the vehicle on the interstate near Exit 94, he said.