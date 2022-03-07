Trooper: Man impaired on substance leads police on chase

A high-speed chase started in Burke County and ended in McDowell on Thursday. Officers said the driver thought people were trying to kill him.
Donald Edward Cress, 53, of Virginia, was charged with felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon, driving while impaired, reckless driving and a slew of other traffic-related charges, said Sgt. J.D. Allen, of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Officers first started getting calls about a vehicle in the median near Exit 105 on Interstate 40 westbound around 11:34 a.m., Allen said. The caller reported that the driver of the car was smoking an unknown controlled substance.
A trooper was dispatched to the area, but by the time they got there, the vehicle had driven away, Allen said.
At 11:42 a.m., another call came in that the car had wrecked near Exit 100, but again, the car was gone by the time troopers got there, Allen said.
Allen ended up catching up with the vehicle on the interstate near Exit 94, he said.
The vehicle’s movements were reckless, with the car speeding up to 90 mph and dropping back down to 5 mph repeatedly, Allen said. Troopers had to be put in place along the interstate to keep people from getting involved or crashing.
Allen performed a PIT (pursuit intervention technique) maneuver between the 81 and 80 westbound mile markers, which caused the vehicle to spin out before trying to ram another trooper.
The troopers tried to set up a road block, which led to the vehicle ramming Allen’s patrol car from behind, he said.
When the vehicle tried to pass Allen’s vehicle in the median, he was able to perform another PIT maneuver that brought the chase to an end, he said.
No one was hurt in the chase, Allen said, but Cress was transported to the hospital because of his suspected impairment.
Troopers said Cress told them he was on his way back to Virginia from Florida, and that somebody was trying to kill him.
His bond was set at $33,000, a McDowell County Jail official told The News Herald. He’s due in McDowell County Court on March 25, according to the North Carolina Judicial Branch website.
