Trooper spends days off as substitute teacher, basketball coach

Not only does it help the students, Lane said, but it helps the teachers have some peace of mind when they have to be out of the classroom.

Lane said a lot of teachers have had to use their planning periods to help cover other classes because of substitute teacher shortages.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“That affects their own classes because they’re not being able to prepare for their class, they’re having to fill in for somebody else’s class,” Lane said.

But having subs who teachers know they can trust with their students helps alleviate some of that burden.

“It ensures that the students will receive basically the same quality instructions while their teacher’s away,” Lane said. “We kind of step in and get the ball rolling, so to speak. It helps lighten the workload, sometimes, of teachers, especially with the situation right now with the shortages.”

When he’s not in a patrol car or helping out in a classroom, readers might find Lane on the court coaching his son’s basketball team at New Dimensions School.