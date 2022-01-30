Trooper spends days off as substitute teacher, basketball coach

News Herald readers typically see Trooper D.R. Lane in the newspaper when he’s investigating the cause of a crash somewhere in Burke County.
But when he’s not on the clock for the State Highway Patrol, Lane likes to get back to the classroom, working as a substitute teacher.
Substitute teaching isn’t his first experience working in a classroom, either. Before he became a trooper, Lane worked as a teacher’s assistant at Liberty Middle School.
“That’s kind of where the interest in the school system and helping kids and all that started,” Lane said. “When I joined the patrol, I decided to pick up substitute school teaching as secondary employment because that was a way of getting me back in the schools to be involved with the kids, helping the kids and stuff because I enjoyed that when I was helping at Liberty.”
He got back into substitute teaching after he had a seizure while he was working as a trooper and had to be out of work for about 14 months, but it’s something he’s continued doing over the last five or six years.
“A lot of kids, they come from broken homes,” Lane said. “They may not have a father figure, they may not have both parents living in the same house, so I feel like if I can be the father figure or that parental figure that they’re missing, where they’ve got somebody they can look up to and I can help support them and kind of guide them in the right direction … that’s a rewarding aspect as far as being a sub.”
Not only does it help the students, Lane said, but it helps the teachers have some peace of mind when they have to be out of the classroom.
Lane said a lot of teachers have had to use their planning periods to help cover other classes because of substitute teacher shortages.
“That affects their own classes because they’re not being able to prepare for their class, they’re having to fill in for somebody else’s class,” Lane said.
But having subs who teachers know they can trust with their students helps alleviate some of that burden.
“It ensures that the students will receive basically the same quality instructions while their teacher’s away,” Lane said. “We kind of step in and get the ball rolling, so to speak. It helps lighten the workload, sometimes, of teachers, especially with the situation right now with the shortages.”
When he’s not in a patrol car or helping out in a classroom, readers might find Lane on the court coaching his son’s basketball team at New Dimensions School.
“He showed some interest in wanting to play ball at New Dimensions, which is where (my kids) go to school, so we signed him up,” Lane said. “Once everybody got signed up, his age group had like 20 kids and one coach so the athletic director sent out and email and a text saying, ‘We’ve got like 20 kids and one coach, if anybody would love to volunteer to be a coach we would greatly appreciate it.’”
Lane played basketball growing up, so he signed up to help coach a team of 5- and 6-year-olds.
“It’s basically a foundation league,” Lane said. “Right now, we’re learning to dribble correctly and learn ball movement, learn how to set up on offense, defense, learn how to pass the ball.”
Coaching his son’s team is something he’s enjoyed, Lane said.
“It is a lot of fun, and just seeing them have fun is rewarding in itself,” he said.
