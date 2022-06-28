Troopers hit Chick-fil-A for recruitment efforts

A statewide staffing shortage of about 200 troopers has North Carolina State Highway Patrol recruiters getting creative to find candidates.

Troopers took to eight Chick-fil-As across the state Friday, including the one in Morganton, in an effort to find people who may be interested in a career with the highway patrol.

“This is a statewide thing we’re doing … going to certain Chick-fil-A’s in all of our areas across the state today,” said Trooper C.M. Casey on Friday.

Casey said the event was an effort was to give people an opportunity to apply for positions, learn more about working for the highway patrol and meet the people who are serving their communities.

“You get to serve the community that you live in,” Casey said. “You can live in the county you work, or you can live outside the county you work and still work the county. Right now we have great pay, great benefits. Our patrol school is completely, 100% at no cost to you.”

The recruitment event is what brought Zachary Gebhard to Chick-fil-A on Friday. He said he’s wanted to be in law enforcement since he was just a kid.

“I would always watch TV shows as a kid, just COPS and the animal control people, how they worked and how they helped people and animals, and I always loved it since I was a kid,” he said. “It was really something I felt was for me.”

Casey gave potential recruits like Gebhard information on what all a career in the North Carolina State Highway Patrol entails, including benefits information and the training process.

He said the patrol offers a salary while recruits are going through the basic patrol school. The salary for recruits starts out at $44,500 per year, with benefits kicking in on day one of training. Once recruits finish basic patrol school, they get a $4,000 raise. Each year after that sees a step raise, and within six years troopers can be making the top pay of just under $71,000 per year.

“I got some important information that will help me start my career,” Gebhard said. “It was a great time.”

For more information on a career with the highway patrol, visit www.ncdps.gov/careers-matter/state-highway-patrol-careers.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.