Troopers ramping up enforcement for holiday weekend

Drivers should watch those lead feet over the next couple of weeks as state troopers ramp up traffic enforcement around the Labor Day holiday.

The crackdown is part of the Governor’s Highway Safety Program’s Booze It and Lose It campaign.

Troopers will be cracking down on driving while impaired, excessive speeding, aggressive driving and driving while distracted, according to a press release from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

“During the upcoming holidays, the highway patrol will maximize their members to put the maximum number of troopers on the road, primarily during peak travel time and along roadways that are identified as primary travel routes for holiday traffic,” said 1st Sgt. C.M. Tedder with the NCSHP. “The highway patrol will be focusing primarily on detecting and apprehending impaired drivers as well as aggressive drivers, people operating their vehicles carelessly and recklessly, and restraint violations.”

Those are all common causes of the crashes NCSHP investigates.

Last year, NCSHP responded to 1,351 wrecks throughout Labor Day weekend. Ninety-four of those crashes were caused by impairment by alcohol or drugs, 402 crashes left people injured and 12 crashes left at least one person dead, the NCSHP press release said.