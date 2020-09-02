Troopers ramping up enforcement for holiday weekend

Drivers should watch those lead feet over the next couple of weeks as state troopers ramp up traffic enforcement around the Labor Day holiday.
The crackdown is part of the Governor’s Highway Safety Program’s Booze It and Lose It campaign.
Troopers will be cracking down on driving while impaired, excessive speeding, aggressive driving and driving while distracted, according to a press release from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
“During the upcoming holidays, the highway patrol will maximize their members to put the maximum number of troopers on the road, primarily during peak travel time and along roadways that are identified as primary travel routes for holiday traffic,” said 1st Sgt. C.M. Tedder with the NCSHP. “The highway patrol will be focusing primarily on detecting and apprehending impaired drivers as well as aggressive drivers, people operating their vehicles carelessly and recklessly, and restraint violations.”
Those are all common causes of the crashes NCSHP investigates.
Last year, NCSHP responded to 1,351 wrecks throughout Labor Day weekend. Ninety-four of those crashes were caused by impairment by alcohol or drugs, 402 crashes left people injured and 12 crashes left at least one person dead, the NCSHP press release said.
“The primary reason for the majority of our accidents is speed and following too closely,” Tedder said. “So if people would simply slow down, obey the speed limit and increase their following distances, it would greatly increase their chances of not being involved in a collision.”
The NCSHP offered the following tips for motorists planning to be out and about for the Labor Day holiday:
» Make sure a designated driver has been selected, or use a ride-sharing service if a designated driver is not available
» Choose alternate routes to avoid delays
» Monitor speed limits and avoid distracted driving.
» Increase following distances.
The campaign started Monday and will end Sept. 13.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.