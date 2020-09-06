Troopers talk work, life in the Highway Patrol

When most people interact with state troopers, it’s because they’re getting a ticket.

It’s not a pleasant experience. It’s an inconvenience at the very least, and not to mention frustrating. Some might try to pass the ticket off by saying they only got the ticket because the troopers have a quota to reach.

But there is no quota. Instead, troopers want to help keep people safe.

Most of the things people get pulled for — like speeding, careless and reckless driving, seat belt violations and driving while impaired — are common causes of wrecks that claim lives and leave others seriously injured.

“A majority if not all of our fatals and serious injury collisions are related to not wearing their seat belts and people going over the speed limit,” Trooper J.W. Gouge said. “I know that my family travels these roads, and I want them to be safe as they travel on the roads. I want innocent families that are out here driving day to day … to not have to worry ‘am I going to make it where I’m going today?’ I want the roads to be safe where good people are traveling, or driving to the grocery store, they don’t have to worry about somebody driving careless and reckless and coming across and hitting them head-on and killing their family.”