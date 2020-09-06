Troopers talk work, life in the Highway Patrol

When most people interact with state troopers, it’s because they’re getting a ticket.
It’s not a pleasant experience. It’s an inconvenience at the very least, and not to mention frustrating. Some might try to pass the ticket off by saying they only got the ticket because the troopers have a quota to reach.
But there is no quota. Instead, troopers want to help keep people safe.
Most of the things people get pulled for — like speeding, careless and reckless driving, seat belt violations and driving while impaired — are common causes of wrecks that claim lives and leave others seriously injured.
“A majority if not all of our fatals and serious injury collisions are related to not wearing their seat belts and people going over the speed limit,” Trooper J.W. Gouge said. “I know that my family travels these roads, and I want them to be safe as they travel on the roads. I want innocent families that are out here driving day to day … to not have to worry ‘am I going to make it where I’m going today?’ I want the roads to be safe where good people are traveling, or driving to the grocery store, they don’t have to worry about somebody driving careless and reckless and coming across and hitting them head-on and killing their family.”
He estimated that all but one of the fatal crashes he’s worked since becoming a trooper in 2013 have involved speeding or careless and reckless driving. On top of that, Gouge thought that about 75% of those fatals involved driving while impaired.
The impact of those wrecks isn’t left behind at the scene.
“We’ve seen the effects of people driving excessively fast and not wearing a seat belt can do to a person,” Gouge said. “If everybody would drive the speed limit, and pay attention, and not drive impaired, there probably wouldn’t be any fatals. … No one likes to go and see a body lying on the ground then they have to go tell their parents, their husband, their wife, that person ain’t coming home because of the way they were driving.”
Not every day is like that. Some days, troopers will get dispatched to minor wrecks with barely any property damage all day long. Other days, they’ll end up helping people who are stranded on the side of the road in between calls.
“I know one day I’ve changed four tires in 10 hours,” Gouge said. “(Once) there was a young woman and two kids traveling, had no assistance, she was broken down in the rain. I noticed that she had a flat tire, come to help her, I changed her tire and got her back on her way.”
Helping people has carried into his off-the-clock life too. In 2016, Gouge helped a woman escape her burning apartment, then going back in after her medication and three small dogs — an act that earned him a Valor Award from the Highway Patrol.
Life lessons
Like a lot of officers, he got into law enforcement because he grew up around it. But that wasn’t because his family members were in law enforcement.
“I grew up in a pretty rough lifestyle,” Gouge said. “My dad went to prison. My mom, we just went house to house, didn’t have much of an income. Mom got into drugs real bad when I was young all through growing up. When I got into high school, we moved off to the mountains, and she took me out of school, and from there, you know, I end up having to step up, get a job, just try to provide an income.”
He didn't want his kids to have the same experience he had.
“I knew growing up I wanted something more for my child, through the hard lifestyle that I lived in, and being from that, I wanted something better from mine,” Gouge said. “I joined the Highway Patrol back in 2013, and I’ve had some great opportunities to go out and help the people of North Carolina and I’ve appreciated it ever since.”
Joining the patrol was a welcome challenge for Trooper J.D. Ellis.
“It pushes you,” Ellis said. “It certainly pushed me to become a better person and challenged me as well to become a better person. Going through patrol school, going through the hiring process, of course, I was going through some changes in my life as well.
"The Highway Patrol taught me a lot of things. Discipline was one of them, and challenging me and myself to become a better individual and to push myself not only physically but emotionally and mentally as well, to help me achieve the things that I wanted to achieve and to be the person that I am today.”
Ellis didn’t grow up around law enforcement and came into the career field a bit later than most.
“I never had any family members that I knew of that were involved in law enforcement,” Ellis said. “One day, I just, I felt a need for change in my life and in the path that I was going in. … I felt like it was a calling, that I was being called to do and to get involved in.”
Tight bonds
It’s led him to become part of something akin to a family.
“I love the camaraderie, the brotherhood that we have,” Ellis said. “It’s a very tight-knit group. I feel like everybody has each other’s back in the whole organization. I love the training that we get. I think it’s the best in the state to help give us the tools that we need to go out here every day and enforce the law and do the things that we need to do to help keep people and property safe throughout North Carolina.”
Seeing blue lights flashing in the rearview mirror can be intimidating, but Ellis and Gouge stressed that they’re just normal, everyday people trying to do their jobs.
“I understand how, to some people, it could be a little intimidating, to those that have never been around law enforcement or have never really had any interaction with law enforcement, but the best I can say with that is we’re humans too,” Ellis said. “We have lives outside of being on duty as well. We have a job to do. We’re just people out there doing our job, and making sure that everybody’s safe and trying to keep people and everybody safe, and just going out there and doing the best we can to do that.”
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.
