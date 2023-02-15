Two people have been charged with murder in the shooting death of a pregnant woman late last week.

Dylan James Rogers, 30, and Tammy Duckworth Boone, 50, of Morganton, were charged Wednesday night with murder in the death of 41-year-old Brandi Deal, said Burke County Sheriff Banks Hinceman.

Deal was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in her home on Clark Loop late Friday night when first responders were called to the scene for a cardiac arrest, according to information previously released by the sheriff’s office.

Deal’s boyfriend, Richard Buff, told The News Herald she was due to give birth to a baby girl Saturday.

Rogers told reporters he was in bed asleep as he was walked out of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday night.

“I got a lawyer,” Rogers said. “I ain’t speaking on it.”

Rogers said he would never hurt a child.

Boone was in tears as she was walked out of the sheriff's office Wednesday night. Her only comment to reporters was incoherent.

A possible motive in the shooting has not been released. Reporters could see bullet holes on the outside of the mobile home where Deal was found dead.

Both suspects are set to appear in court Thursday morning, Hinceman said.

Rogers has previous felony convictions of attempted speeding to elude arrest, receiving a stolen vehicle, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, according to records available on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.

Boone's only previous felony conviction is a possession of a schedule II controlled substance charge from a 2021 offense, according to NCDPS records. She also has misdemeanor convictions for use/possession of drug paraphernalia, larceny and driving while license revoked, NCDPS records showed.