UPDATE: 2 dead, 2 seriously injured after crash on East Union

Two people are dead and two others are seriously injured after a Thursday evening crash on East Union Street in Morganton.
The crash happened after a Morganton Department of Public Safety officer pulled a car over Thursday night around 7:30 p.m. and discovered the driver of the car had warrants for their arrest, said Trooper A.K. Johnson with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
When the MDPS officer attempted to take the driver into custody, they fled, Johnson said. The MDPS officer went back to their car to pursue, but the car had turned off its headlights and the officer had lost sight of it.
In the driver’s attempt to elude arrest, the car headed east on East Union Street, took the uphill curve on East Union Street between Center and Tennessee streets too fast, hit the concrete median, went off the road, hit a tree and then went more than 30 feet down a ravine, Johnson said.
The NCSHP reconstruction team was called to the scene to aid in the investigation. The crash remains under investigation by the NCSHP at the request of MDPS, troopers said.
There was no evidence at the scene to suggest drug or alcohol involvement in the crash, Johnson said. Estimates from early in the troopers’ investigation of the crash indicated the car was going at least 60 mph when it hit the tree, Johnson said.
The driver of the vehicle was one of two people killed in the crash, he said.
Another person in the vehicle was in critical condition after they were airlifted to a hospital in Johnson City, Tennessee, while another still was in serious condition at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge-Morganton early Friday morning, Johnson said.
Support Local Journalism
Troopers are working to identify those involved in the crash and contact their next of kin, Johnson said. No one in the vehicle had any identification on them, he said.
Johnson also said no one in the vehicle was a young child. A bag at the scene looked to be a diaper bag, but Johnson said responders searched the bag, the car and the surrounding area and found no indication there were any young children involved in the crash.
During the pursuit, the MDPS officer drove by the crash without seeing it, turned around and saw debris from the wreck in the road on his way back into town, Johnson said. The wrecked car was not visible from the road.
The crash happened about a mile up the road from where the officer initially pulled the car over.
Mario Cardenas lives on the hill above where the crash happened.
"We heard a noise," Cardenas said. "We thought it's just normal because, like I said, people speed through here often. You just kind of hear stuff like that ... A few minutes later, you could see the chaos and like I said, we saw the bumper, and you could already tell somebody had to go down (off) the road."
Cardenas said he has lived there for more than 20 years and he’s seen multiple crashes happen in the area from people taking the curve too fast. Cardenas pointed out the school zone at the top of the hill.
“Slow down,” Cardenas said. “Take it easy, especially with kids being so close just down the road … I don’t know how people take it flying like they do on the interstate.”
MDPS, NCSHP, Burke County EMS, Burke County Rescue Squad and Burke County REACT all responded to the scene.
More information will be published as it becomes available.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.