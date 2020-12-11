UPDATE: 2 dead, 2 seriously injured after crash on East Union

The driver of the vehicle was one of two people killed in the crash, he said.

Another person in the vehicle was in critical condition after they were airlifted to a hospital in Johnson City, Tennessee, while another still was in serious condition at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge-Morganton early Friday morning, Johnson said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Troopers are working to identify those involved in the crash and contact their next of kin, Johnson said. No one in the vehicle had any identification on them, he said.

Johnson also said no one in the vehicle was a young child. A bag at the scene looked to be a diaper bag, but Johnson said responders searched the bag, the car and the surrounding area and found no indication there were any young children involved in the crash.

During the pursuit, the MDPS officer drove by the crash without seeing it, turned around and saw debris from the wreck in the road on his way back into town, Johnson said. The wrecked car was not visible from the road.

The crash happened about a mile up the road from where the officer initially pulled the car over.

Mario Cardenas lives on the hill above where the crash happened.