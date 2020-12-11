UPDATE: Driver in fatal wreck involved in chase last week

The driver who died in a car crash after fleeing from police Thursday night in Morganton was involved in a chase in Catawba County less than a week before her death.

Tiffany Rene Traylor, 20, of Conover, was driving a dark-colored vehicle on East Meeting Street near Bouchelle Street when a Morganton Department of Public Safety officer saw the car run a red light and almost hit another car, according to a release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

The officer pulled the vehicle over and identified the driver as Traylor.

Traylor had been arrested and charged with felony flee to elude arrest from Catawba County on Dec. 4, said Capt. Jason Whisnant with the Morganton Department of Public Safety. She had been released on a $5,000 bond for those charges, he said.

She also had unserved warrants for arrest for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury that were issued Tuesday in Catawba County, Whisnant said.

The active warrants prompted the officer to ask Traylor to step out of the vehicle so he could take her into custody, the release said.